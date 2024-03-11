Election officer quitting is concerning: Atishi

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 10

Amid preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel has stirred controversy and raised significant concerns. At a press conference held here on Sunday, senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi expressed apprehension over the timing and circumstances surrounding Goel’s departure.

“The resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel right before the Lok Sabha elections is a major concern,” Atishi remarked, highlighting the implications of Goel’s sudden exit from his position.

She further questioned the motives behind Goel’s resignation, particularly considering his appointment by the BJP-led Central Government and subsequent defence of his tenure in the Supreme Court. “What manipulation did the BJP-led Central Government suggest in the elections that even their own person couldn’t do, leading him to resign?” Atishi pondered, urging the BJP to provide clarification on the matter.

Atishi drew parallels to previous instances of electoral interference, referencing the controversial appointment of Anil Masih as the presiding officer in the Chandigarh mayoral elections.

“Just as there was an attempt to rig the elections with Masih, was Goel also being instructed to do something similar?” she questioned.

The timing of Goel’s departure, just days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, has fuelled speculation and prompted calls for transparency from political leaders and stakeholders. Atishi emphasised the need for accountability and urged the BJP to provide clarity on the circumstances leading to Goel’s resignation.

“Today, the entire country is witnessing how the BJP, at times breaking legislators, at times manipulating elections, at times sending Opposition leaders to jail through the ED-CBI, and now attempting to steal elections,” Atishi asserted, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

