Fake medicines priced at Rs 8 cr seized, 7 held

New Delhi, November 15

Fake medicines of international brands valued at Rs 8 crore were seized and seven people have been arrested in this connection from the Capital, police said on Tuesday.

With the arrests, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch claimed to have busted an international syndicate, which was manufacturing fake life-saving drugs. “We have also seized huge quantity of loose medicines, packets, packaging material and machinery,” a senior official said. The accused were identified as Pabitra Narayan Pardhan, Shubham Manna, Pankaj Singh Bohra, Ankit Sharma alias Anku alias Bhajji, Ram Kumar alias Harbir, Aekansh Verma and Parbhat Kumar.

Crime Branch DCP Ravindra Yadav said, “There were some vital inputs at ISC Crime Branch, Delhi regarding involvements of an international gang in manufacturing-cum-supplying spurious life-saving cancer drugs. These individuals were indulged in inter-state dealings and pan-India involvement in supplying counterfeit drugs, since long. The police learnt that accused Pradhan and Subham were operating their godown from Ghaziabad.

The first arrest in the case was made from outside area of Pragati Maidan where Bohra came to deliver medicine on a two-wheeler. At his instance, Pradhan and other accused were held from Noida. — IANS