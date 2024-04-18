Five hurt in road mishap

PTI

New Delhi: A man rammed his car into a junk truck to save a lady who was on the scooter, leaving five people injured on Wednesday. The police said information about an accident near KV School, Pushp Vihar, was received at Saket police station at 1 pm. “Upon reaching the scene, it was found that the car driver tried to save a lady who was on a scooter and was injured now. Three people in the car and one motorcycle rider were also injured,” a police official said. The car driver was identified as Fashan of Abul Fazal Enclave, Jamia Nagar, and the co-passengers were Siraj and Babu Raja. TNS

29-yr-old woman jumps to death

New Delhi: A 29-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping from the second floor of a paying guest accommodation in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the woman was a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and had been preparing for competitive exams for the last 10 years in Delhi. “We are probing the matter and the police are taking statements from students living in PG,” the official said. PTI

Man assaults minor, gets 3-yr RI

New Delhi: A court here has sentenced a 28-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2015. Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya had heard the arguments on sentencing last month and gave the quantum of sentence on April 8. The court had also granted a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim.