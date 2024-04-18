Five hurt in road mishap

New Delhi: A man rammed his car into a junk truck to save a lady who was on the scooter, leaving five people injured on Wednesday. The police said information about an accident near KV School, Pushp Vihar, was received at Saket police station at 1 pm. “Upon reaching the scene, it was found that the car driver tried to save a lady who was on a scooter and was injured now. Three people in the car and one motorcycle rider were also injured,” a police official said. The car driver was identified as Fashan of Abul Fazal Enclave, Jamia Nagar, and the co-passengers were Siraj and Babu Raja. TNS
29-yr-old woman jumps to death
New Delhi: A 29-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping from the second floor of a paying guest accommodation in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the woman was a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and had been preparing for competitive exams for the last 10 years in Delhi. “We are probing the matter and the police are taking statements from students living in PG,” the official said. PTI
Man assaults minor, gets 3-yr RI
New Delhi: A court here has sentenced a 28-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2015. Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya had heard the arguments on sentencing last month and gave the quantum of sentence on April 8. The court had also granted a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital
On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran