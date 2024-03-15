Heavy force deployed, traffic hit as farmers arrive for mahapanchayat

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, March 14

Heavy police force was deployed in the Capital for checking vehicles in the central parts of the city due to Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan here on Thursday. Thousands of farmers marched to the ground to protest against the BJP-led Centre’s policies regarding the farming sector.

The Delhi Police had given permission to the farmers to hold the event on the conditions that there would not be a gathering of more than 5,000 people, no tractor-trolleys and no march to the Ramlila Maidan.

Scores of farmers arrived by buses, cars and trains to voice their demands. To maintain law and order in the Capital, the Delhi Police barricaded areas around Ramlila Maidan, and the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters to avoid congestion.

Police officials stated, “We have made elaborate security arrangements and have obtained a written undertaking from the organisers (SKM), granting them a NOC based on this agreement.”

The Delhi-Noida border was also barricaded, and security was increased in the area due to the mahapanchayat. Traffic congestion was reported during morning hours due to the barricades and heavy police presence.

Another official mentioned that buses were provided to assist farmers, with designated spots for boarding and de-boarding. On February 13, farmers began their march from Punjab towards Delhi with provisions to voice their demands. However, they were denied permission and stopped at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Vehicular movement was severely affected in adjoining areas of Ramlila Maidan, such as ITO, Delhi Gate and Daryaganj, where traffic crawled at a snail’s pace.

Harbans Singh, a farmer from Punjab affiliated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Shadipur, highlighted that farmers have been protesting for days now, advocating for the legal guarantee of minimum support price. He added, “We are also demanding farm loan waivers, pension for elderly farmers, justice for those killed in the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, among other demands.”

Another group of farmers from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, expressed their grievances, stating that they have been deprived of water and electricity supply for the past eight years, forcing them to work as labourers in others’ fields.

Pangli Devi Kol from Gumari in Rewa, despite being disabled, emphasised her participation, saying, “I have come here despite my disability; 400 of us from the village have walked here to demand five acres and assistance in providing water and electricity to the area.”

Gulzar Prasad Verma, also a farmer from the area, highlighted the struggles they face, mentioning, “We have to travel more than a km to fetch water for drinking and cooking.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.