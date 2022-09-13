Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, September 13

A hoax bomb call triggered panic at The Leela Ambience Hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday.

According to sources, a call from an unidentified caller was received at the landline number of the hotel at around 11:35am. The caller in his 15-second call said a bomb was planted at the hotel. The hotel staff informed the police and security agencies.

Staff and guests of The Leela Ambience hotel stand outside as the bomb squad searches the hotel premises.Tribune photo: S Chandan

The hotel was evacuated and the staff members and guests stood outside the hotel while the bomb disposal squad, along with the local police and dog squad, searched the hotel premises.

A police official said the call was made through a mobile phone and it was switched off just after the call.

The caller has been identified as a 24-year-old mentally ill man. He is suffering from autism spectrum disorder and undergoing treatment at a psychiatric hospital in Sector 47 here, said the Gurugram police.

After a search that lasted for over an hour-and-a-half, the police found nothing suspicious and said the threat call was a hoax.

“Nothing suspicious was found on the hotel premises and the call made by a mentally sick man was a hoax. An FIR is being registered against the caller and further action will be taken according to the law,” said Virender Vij, DCP (east).

