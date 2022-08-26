Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, August 26

Launching his fiercest attack against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said “anti-nationals” have launched a “conspiracy” against AAP to satisfy the“satta ki hawas” of one man.

Kejriwal used the “anti-national” charge against the BJP to slam the saffron party in DelhiAssembly, praising his Government’s work in education and health sectors while callingthe CBI raids against Manish Sisodia a “saazish”, conspiracy by “anti-nationals”.

“There was no ghotala in the Delhi Liquor Policy,it (CBI raids) was an attempt by anti-national forces to target honest people, said Kejriwal, addressing a special session of the Delhi Assembly.

Calling the raid against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia completely “farzi”, Kejriwal said that CBI sleuths did not even find an “athani” (50 paisa) in the raids. “Later Sisodia asked why was this raid conducted and he was told that you accept our offer and become the CM and raids will stop,” Kejriwal claimed.

“I must have done some good deeds to have such Education Minister, otherwise who rejects the offer of the CM,” he said, also praising his MLAs for “rejecting the offer of money to break from the BJP”.

Kejriwal said the entire conspiracy against AAP was launched because of its growing popularity in Gujarat. “If we declare today that we will not contest Gujarat all the raids will stop,” he said, accusing BJP of “destroying” government elected by people.

“It is the same pattern everywhere, he said calling the BJP seriel killers. They have bought 277 MLAs in past two years. They have spent Rs 6300 crores to buy MLAs,” he alleged.

“I will tell you where they get the money from. They are getting the money from GST and increasing prices of items like flour and chach. The money being sucked out of poor people is being used to fill the pockets of their billionaire friends and buying MLAs,” he alleged.

“They are sucking the blood of people to satisfy the political ego of one person. I want to ask people of the country, how long will you keep tolerating that,” he said, accusing BJP of doing pure politics and just spreading negativity.

“This is not a fight against corruption, this is the fight for one man’s greed for power ( ek aadmi ki satta ki bhookh),” he said, making his strongest attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi but without naming him.

“People of the country know your fight is not against corruption but to satisfy one man’s ‘hawas’ of power,” he said.

“There is a port in Gujarat where Rs 22000 crore worth drugs have been confiscated, if you have the guts, raid him. People in Gujarat say that illegal liquor worth crores is being sold. Recently a highway in Bundelkhand developed cracks, what action was taken,” Kejriwal said.

People of Delhi have elected diamonds, Kejriwal said, moving a confidence motion to prove that operation lotus has failed in Delhi.

