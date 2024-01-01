Kingpin of Mewat ATM thieves’ gang nabbed

New Delhi, December 31
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested the alleged kingpin of a Mewat-based gang of ATM thieves, while he was on his way to Guwahati to commit another crime, an official said on Sunday.
The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Mohd Jahid. He has allegedly been involved in 15 cases registered in the Delhi and various states. The official said Jahid was also a ‘proclaimed offender’ in two cases.
“A trap was laid around the red light at Palam Airport and Jahid was nabbed from the spot,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar.
On interrogation, it also came to light that he and his associates had recently stolen Rs 7.5 lakh from an ATM booth in the Welcome area of Delhi and a case had already been lodged there.
“The remaining members of the gang have also been identified, and efforts are on to arrest them as soon as possible,” DCP Alok Kumar said.
