Man poses as Singapore Airlines pilot, arrested

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

A 24-year-old man on Friday was arrested for allegedly posing as a Singapore Airlines pilot at the Delhi airport. The accused was identified as Sangeet Singh, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar (UP).

The police said he was intercepted by CISF personnel while he was wandering in the Metro Skywalk area of the airport. He was dressed in the Singapore Airlines pilot’s uniform and was wearing a fake ID around his neck.

“Upon questioning, it was discovered that Singh possessed a forged Singapore Airlines ID for in-flight operations, which was confirmed to be counterfeit upon inspection,” one of the officials said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.