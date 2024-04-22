Man who shot cab driver held

IANS

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a man, who allegedly shot a cab driver near Red Fort, after a brief exchange of fire on Sunday. Firoz had allegedly shot a cab driver on April 15 after a brief row. “On Sunday, an information was received regarding whereabouts of Firoz, which led to a face off with a police team,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said. When Firoz was asked to surrender, he fired a gun shot at the police party. “The police team also fired back in self-defence. The accused has sustained injured in his left leg. He was immediately rushed to a hospital,” said the DCP. On April 15, cab driver Mohammad Sakib (36) of Zakir Nagar was admitted to a hospital with gunshot wounds, along with beggar Luv Khush (15) of Palwal. Sakib later succumbed. pti

Fire in building, no casualty

New Delhi: A fire broke out in waste at an under-construction building near Janpath roundabout on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No one was hurt in the incident. “We got multiple calls regarding fire in a building. We sent six fire vehicles to the spot and later discovered that the fire broke out in a waste material. “Our teams controlled the fire,” said an official of the DFS. pti

Blaze near Vayu Sena Bhawan

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the construction material kept outside Vayu Sena Bhawan on Kartavya Path here on Sunday evening, but was doused, a fire department official said. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the call regarding the blaze near the IAF headquarters was received around 6 pm. “Eight fire tenders were rushed to the site and flames have been doused,” DFS chief Atul Garg said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

