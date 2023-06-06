MCD launches app for geo-tagging of property

PTI

New Delhi, June 5

The MCD launched a mobile app on Monday that enables property owners to geo-tag their property themselves.

The 'MCD App' was launched by Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to bring a more transparent and responsive property tax regime, they said. Geo-tagging of properties by taxpayers will provide location-wise identification of individual properties and will enable better provisioning of service delivery to people by the MCD, the MC said.