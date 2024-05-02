Opposition leader in MCD flays Delhi Govt over dengue cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Municipal Corporation, has raised concerns over the escalating cases of mosquito-borne diseases, particularly dengue, under the AAP government’s watch.

He lambasted the government for its alleged inaction amidst the surge in mosquito-related illnesses. “While the MCD grapples with issues, the government remains inert, exacerbating people’s troubles,” he asserted.

He said, “In Delhi, 120 cases of dengue have been reported so far, whereas in 2022, there were 25 cases in the same period, eight in 2020, and three in 2021.” Singh underscored the contrast in preparedness during the BJP government’s tenure, emphasising the lack of preventive measures this year.

Singh said, “Compared to last year, drainage cleaning is only happening on paper, leading to more mosquito breeding.” He stressed the shared responsibility of both the Delhi Government and the MCD in maintaining cleanliness.

Calling for urgent action, Singh demanded an all-party meeting to address the issue before it escalates further. “If people in the Capital suffer from mosquito-borne diseases, the AAP government will be directly responsible,” he warned.

