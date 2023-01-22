Panel chalks out Yamuna action plan

New Delhi, January 21
A high-level committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for rejuvenation of the Yamuna has chalked out a six-month action plan till June, with monthly targets. It will be monitored every week.
The first report of the committee will be submitted to the NGT on January 31.
On Friday, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena chaired the first meeting of the panel.
The meeting was attended by senior officers of the stakeholder departments from the Centre and the Delhi Government.
After taking stock of the situation of water quality in the Yamuna and various drains in the city, along with the status of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) in the city and dwelling upon the gaps in the actions taken till now, the meeting deliberated upon a concrete future plan of action.
The committee stressed time-bound actions on “right parameters” that includes enhancement of sewage-treatment capacity in Delhi and the augmentation of STPs, tapping of drains and treatment of sewage in 44 sub-drains, extension of sewage network in all 1,799 unauthorised colonies, upgrade of 13 CETPs for treatment, management of industrial effluents, and ensuring minimum environmental flow (e-flow) in the Yamuna by the means of inter-state coordination.
