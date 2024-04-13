Punjab CM to meet Kejriwal on April 15

New Delhi, April 12
Officials of Tihar Jail, Delhi Police and Punjab Police convened a meeting on Friday to discuss the security arrangements for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s meeting with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in the prison.
The meeting commenced at 11 am at the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Tihar, according to a jail official.
As per the prison authorities, Punjab ADGP (Security) AK Pandey was present in the meeting.
The purpose of the meeting was to finalise security measures and fulfil procedural requirements outlined in the Delhi Prison Rules for arranging a meeting between Mann and Kejriwal.
Mann had requested a meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister in the jail.
Kejriwal has provided a list of six individuals, including the Punjab Chief Minister, whom he wishes to meet while in jail.
On Wednesday, Sanjay Singh and Mann were proposed to meet the Chief Minister in the jail to discuss campaign strategies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. However, the meeting was cancelled due to security reasons.
According to the authorities, the Punjab Chief Minister will meet the AAP supremo on April 15 at 12 pm.
