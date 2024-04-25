‘Raise crop prices’

New Delhi, April 24
Scores of Tamil Nadu farmers gathered at Jantar Mantar to stage a protest on Wednesday.
Some of the protesters climbed nearby trees and a mobile tower, the police said.
The farmers are demanding better prices for crops, a doubling of their income from farm produce, Rs 5,000 pension, individual insurance and interlinking of all rivers in India.
If their demands were not met, they would contest the Lok Sabha polls against PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi constituency, the farmers said.
A senior official of the Delhi Fire Services said they reached the location with sky lifts and the farmers were removed from the mobile tower.
