Robbers’ gang busted, five held

PTI

New Delhi, August 11

Five members of a Mewat-based gang allegedly involved in armed robberies and kidnappings have been arrested from southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad area.

The accused have been identified as Hafeez (29), Rahil (28) and Ikram (33) of Haryana, and Robin (24) and Mursaleen (27) of Rajasthan, they said.

#Mewat #Rajasthan