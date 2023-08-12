Robbers’ gang busted, five held

New Delhi, August 11
Five members of a Mewat-based gang allegedly involved in armed robberies and kidnappings have been arrested from southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad area.
The accused have been identified as Hafeez (29), Rahil (28) and Ikram (33) of Haryana, and Robin (24) and Mursaleen (27) of Rajasthan, they said.
