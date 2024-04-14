Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has criticised CM Arvind Kejriwal for insisting on face-to-face meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, citing rules from the 2018 Delhi Jail Manual.

Sachdeva said, “Arranging face-to-face meetings between a state’s Chief Minister and a jailed prisoner is not a common practice. The Delhi Jail Manual, formulated by the Kejriwal government in 2018 under Rule 602, clearly stipulates meetings with inmates should be conducted through a glass wall and intercom for safety.”

He added that Kejriwal himself is availing this facility, stating, “When Kejriwal entered jail, he did not list the names of Sanjay Singh and Mann among the 10 expected visitors, causing delays in scheduling their meetings.”

Sachdeva emphasised, “Prisoners are kept according to the government manual, and only the court can grant concessions.”

