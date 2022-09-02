Scrap dealer 'shot dead' in Gurugram over business rivalry

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, September 2

A 32-year-old scrap dealer was allegedly shot dead by two brothers on Bhoda Khurd road under Bilaspur police station area here on Thursday night.

Police said it appeared to be a case of business rivalry.

According to the police, Sumit Chauhan, a resident of Bhoda Kalan (Beta Patti) village, used to work as a scrap dealer with various warehouses in the area.

At around 11.15pm on Thursday, he was on his way home riding pillion on his friend's motorcycle. When they reached Bhoda Khurd road, the two accused brothers came on a bike and allegedly opened fire at Sumit. He fell from the bike and the accused allegedly fired seven more shots before fleeing the spot, according to the police.

Sumit’s friend informed his family and they rushed him to Medanta hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Following a complaint by Sumit’s father, an FIR was registered against the two brothers -- Jogender alias Kalu Ram and Honey -- under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Bilaspur police station.

The police were conducting raids to nab the accused, said Bilaspur police station SHO Ajay Malik.

#Bilaspur #gurugram