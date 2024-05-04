Teenager held for sending bomb threat to Police HQ

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

A teenager was arrested on Friday for allegedly sending an email to the Delhi Police Headquarters, claiming that a bomb had been planted in the Nangloi area of outer Delhi, according to the police.

Following a thorough search of the area, the sender, identified as a teenaged boy, was apprehended. He was counselled by the police before being returned to his parents.

The Delhi Police Headquarters which is located on Jai Singh Road in Central Delhi is approximately 18 km from Nangloi.

In a statement, the Police Headquarters said, “The sender is an immature child and therefore, in his interest and in compliance with the Juvenile Justice Act, details of his identity cannot be disclosed.”

“The email was sent as an act of mischief. After receiving proper counselling, the juvenile has been handed over to his parents,” the statement added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.