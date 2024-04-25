Two killed in bus-bike collision

PTI

New Delhi: Two people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a DTC bus in Delhi's Dwarka, the police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred on Monday near Ujwa village when Yogesh (25) and Goldi (26) were travelling on a motorcycle to Jhajjar in Haryana. The police said they got information about the accident and rushed to the spot. The DTC bus was on the way to Ujwa. An FIR was registered against the bus driver. PTI

Minor fire at govt school

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out in a government school in Nihal Vihar area on Wednesday, officials said. No one was injured in the fire. At least three fire tenders were pressed into service which managed to douse the blaze within half an hour. According to an official of Delhi Fire Service, a call was received at 10.14 am about the fire at Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Nilothi village. The fire was in a store room, away from the main building where classes were going on, he said. PTI

Boy dies of electrocution

New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted when he came in contact with an electric pole in Delhi, which saw thunderstorms on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Kaif Mohammad, was outside his house when the incident took place in Khaira village in Chhawla area. He got electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric pole amid thunderstorm and dust storm in the Capital. The boy was rushed to RTRM Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. Gusty winds with a speed of 40 to 70 km per hour swept the Capital as parts of the city received light intensity rain on Tuesday.

