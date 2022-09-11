 Queen Elizabeth’s love for India shared by new King: British-Indians pay tributes : The Tribune India

Queen Elizabeth’s love for India shared by new King: British-Indians pay tributes

Temples and gurdwaras around UK have organised special prayers in Queen’s memory and in support of her successor King Charles III

Queen Elizabeth’s love for India shared by new King: British-Indians pay tributes

An image of Queen Elizabeth is seen at the altar inside Westminster Cathedral as people visit in London, Britain, on September 11, 2022. Reuters

PTI

London, September 11

Queen Elizabeth II’s love for India and the Commonwealth, shared by her son and successor King Charles III, were the recurring themes as Indian-origin members of Parliament, peers and diaspora groups paid tribute to the late monarch.

In special sittings of the Houses of Parliament over the past few days following the news of the Queen’s death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, MPs and peers reflected upon personal memories and also the connect the late monarch had with India and its over 1.2 million strong diaspora.

Most of the tributes ended with the words, “God save the King” as parliamentarians stressed that the new monarch would continue the legacy of his late mother and build on the UK’s bonds with India and the wider Commonwealth.

“It was palpable how connected she felt to India and the wider subcontinent, which makes up almost 75 per cent of the 2.5 billion people across the Commonwealth,” Lord Jitesh Gadhia said in the House of Lords.

“These sentiments are mirrored in reverse, exemplified by the day of state mourning that has been declared by the Government of India for Sunday… As chair of the British Asian Trust, founded by His Majesty King Charles III some 15 years ago, I know that our new monarch shares the same priorities as his mother for the Commonwealth, and maintains a deep and abiding connectivity with all the countries of South Asia,” he said.

Lord Raj Loomba recalled how King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, quoted the Vedas and expressed thanks to India for its “civilising influence on Britain” during a British Indian Golden Jubilee banquet in London back in 1997.

“I know that the Queen’s love for India and for the Commonwealth was fully shared by her eldest son, King Charles III, and that he will seek to build on that legacy,” he said.

In her tribute, Baroness Usha Prashar used the words of Rabindranath Tagore to say that “we should not say in grief that she is no more but say in thankfulness that she was”.

“The genuineness with which Her Majesty related to the leaders of the Commonwealth, even in the face of the most extraordinary challenges, such as apartheid, speaks volumes about the success of the Commonwealth under her leadership,” she said.

Fellow peer Baroness Sandy Verma echoed many of the others’ sentiments as she recalled the late Queen as someone who knew how to put people at ease “straight away”.

“One of my community leaders asked me to end by saying ‘Shanti, shanti, shanti’. In Hindi that means ‘Peace, peace, peace’. May Her Majesty the Queen rest in peace,” she concluded.

Among the MPs, Cabinet Minister and COP26 President Alok Sharma focussed on the late monarch and her successor’s influence in the sphere of climate action.

“Through my work over the past few years on the COP26 agenda, I have had the privilege of supporting the work of King Charles’ sustainable markets initiative. He is a great man, and he will be a great monarch, with the same instinctive understanding of his people and what matters to them as his mother,” said the Agra-born minister.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel recalled the “affection and warmth” of the Queen’s visit to her constituency of Witham in Essex soon after she became MP.

“In the years ahead, while the face on our notes, coins and stamps will of course change, Her late Majesty will always occupy a special and affectionate place in the heart of this nation. God rest her soul, and God save the King,” said Patel.

In the hours since the news of the 96-year-old late monarch’s death broke, temples and gurdwaras around the UK have organised special prayers in her memory and in support of her successor King Charles III.

“Her Majesty was respected and admired not only in the United Kingdom, but across the world. She was an inspirational monarch, who personified the values of service and public duty, guiding the United Kingdom and Commonwealth with dignity, courage and selfless dedication for 70 years,” reads a letter by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual head of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and the famous Neasden Temple in London – where Charles has made several visits as Prince of Wales.

“I shall keep you and your family in my prayers… to all our Hindu deities and sages, to bless you with solace, strength and unity during this period of unspeakable grief and sorrow,” the letter reads.

Lord Indrajit Singh, the director of the UK’s Network of Sikh Organisations, said in a tribute on behalf of the Sikh community that the Queen’s death “marks a moment of great sorrow and reflection”.

“I recall the privilege of accompanying Her Majesty during her first visit to a gurdwara in Leicester in 2002. It was during her Golden Jubilee celebrations that she made clear that she was the sovereign for all her people, and that our different religions show that God’s love extends in equal measure to the whole of humanity,” he said.

Other diaspora organisations such as the British Indian think tank, 1928 Institute, spoke of a “sombre cloud over the British Indian community” with the Queen passing away and various groups have taken to social media to express their condolences to the royal family.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra

2
Haryana

Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

3
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

5
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA's wife booked over his objectionable video that went viral

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

7
Punjab

Ropar land sold for pittance to developers

8
World

Moments after Queen's demise, cloud formation resembling Her Majesty floats over UK town

9
Haryana

Growth dwarfed, dejected Haryana farmers destroy standing paddy crop

10
Comment 75 Years Partition

When Telloo Khan became Tarlok Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Top News

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces push further after fall of Russian stronghold, may prove turning point in war

200 days of Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces push further after fall of Russian stronghold, may prove turning point in conflict

Ukrainian forces push north, south and east: Army commander ...

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

A complaint has alleged irregularities in July 2019 procurem...

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi’s aide Kapil Pandit had done recee of Salman Khan’s house, says Punjab DGP

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

The DGP says the 3 accused were planning to escape to Dubai ...

Article 370 cannot be restored, will not mislead you: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

Article 370 cannot be restored, will not mislead you: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

Azad said only a party with a two-thirds majority in Parliam...

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; R K Shishir bags top rank

Candidates can check scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in


Cities

View All

No takers for civic body’s parking lots in Amritsar

No takers for civic body's parking lots in Amritsar

Delhi girl raped by doctor in Amritsar

Amritsar: 2 Roadways ex-inspectors held for corruption

Despite ban, single-use plastic still available in Amritsar

Govt to begin paddy purchase from Oct 1

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

6 months on, CHB awaits nod for freehold conversion

6 months on, CHB awaits nod for freehold conversion

Chandigarh electricity dept cautions consumers against fake messages circulating via social media, SMS

Crackdown on illegal structures at villages

No tender for sole GMSH chemist shop after 1992

21 councillors leave for Indore, Nagpur

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

Man held for duping over 200 people through online ads promising doorstep liquor delivery in Delhi NCR

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

Will regularise staff in states where AAP forms govt: Arvind Kejriwal

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing incident in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

101 rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

101 rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

Robbers steal Rs 8.77L from ATM

1 held with 25 bottles of liquor

Two booked for illegal mining in Kapurthala

Civil Hospital sees 35 dog bite cases daily

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Man held with intoxicants in Ludhiana

Three nabbed with opium in Ludhiana

65-yearr-old woman, son die by suicide

Miscreants had info about Rs 1 crore kept at house: Cops

Civic body officials under scanner

Civic body officials under scanner

Corruption charge: Employee of Primary Health Centre shifted

4th suspect held in Kalka robbery case

Shortage of medicines at Govt Rajindra Hospital continues

Doctor felicitated at state-level event