AI declaration

Highlighting the importance of having a global understanding of various aspects of the Internet, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has pointed out the futility of framing tough regulations in silos. According to him, when perpetrators are based in an area under one jurisdiction, victims in another and the crime takes place elsewhere, India adopting strict norms serves little purpose if other nations don’t do so. The New Delhi Declaration at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) summit is a step forward towards collaboration. Besides creating an international framework on AI trust and safety, agreements have been reached on developing applications in healthcare and agriculture, while factoring in the needs of the Global South.

Even though China is not part of the multilateral grouping, GPAI is set to be positioned at the front and centre of shaping the future of AI. The rapid pace of improvement in systems has led to concerns over Big Tech’s dominance and the lack of transparency. The declaration lays emphasis on the risks involved, specifically misinformation, disinformation and threats to personal data as well as human rights. It calls for developing a governance framework on AI and promoting equitable access to critical resources for innovation. For India, which is keen to push its model of digital public infrastructure across the world and play a leading role in global AI, having an inclusive mechanism is vital.

Generative AI platforms like ChatGPT and Google Bard are fuelling a debate on artificial intelligence in the mainstream. Public and private entities are grappling with the twin challenges of maximising the benefits of AI technology and mitigating the associated risks. As cases of misuse spiral, there are calls for stringent regulatory controls, including restricted use. Such decisions, as the minister stressed, would need a global approach.