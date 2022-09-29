In interest of students

Protests by teachers were on expected lines as Haryana announced its new rationalisation policy, which it claimed was aimed at rectifying the disparities in the student-teacher ratio in government schools across 22 districts. The stiff opposition from unexpected quarters — the students, parents and villagers — calls for a more nuanced official response. Contrary to claims that the move is meant to address the issue of shortage of teachers, several schools in various districts have either been left with fewer teachers or none at all. School gates getting locked, sloganeering and sit-in dharnas outside the premises to demand more teachers or protest closure are disturbing events. What is heartening to note is the community’s involvement in seeking improved educational facilities. The issue cannot be left unattended.

The government is well within its rights to merge schools with low student strength, like it did with 105 of them recently, with other schools within a 3-km radius. While confronting financial constraints and a shortfall of teachers, optimum utilisation of infrastructure and human resources is a pragmatic approach. It is inevitable that the changes made to run the system better will cause unrest. The problem arises when decisions are taken without careful consideration of the consequences. The communication gap in conveying the reasons behind the policy shift adds to the disquiet. Not being open to a dialogue to make amends if the demands are rational is another failure.

If the end result is that one student stands to benefit at the cost of another, the supposedly progressive strategy is flawed. The government says it does have a plan to fill vacant posts, and is going through the litany of complaints and suggestions of teachers’ organisations. What it needs to do is lend an ear to all the stakeholders, allay apprehensions, and ensure that classes resume.