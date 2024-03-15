Paper for cash

THE leaking of the UP police exam paper to over 1,500 candidates at a farmhouse in Gurugram is a glaring indictment of systemic corruption that undermines the integrity of our public institutions. This brazen act — where aspiring cops were herded into buses, taken to a resort and handed over the paper for Rs 7 lakh each — highlights the lengths to which unscrupulous elements go to subvert the rule of law and gain an unfair advantage. From Delhi Police constables to local accomplices, the web of corruption spans states, pointing to an organised racket involved in this despicable act.

Serving as yet another grim reminder of the rampant malpractices plaguing our system is the Haryana School Education Board paper leak, which came to the fore in Nuh district recently. The fact that even teachers, entrusted with the responsibility of upholding academic integrity, have been found complicit in leaking exam papers underscores the pervasiveness of this malaise. Such incidents not only erode public trust in the recruitment and educational institutions, they also deprive deserving candidates of a fair chance to succeed.

In this context, the recent enactment of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, is a step in the right direction. By imposing stringent penalties, including imprisonment and hefty fines, on those found guilty of exam paper leaks, the new law sends out a strong message that such nefarious activities will not be tolerated. Effective enforcement of the law is imperative to root out corruption from our examination system. This requires collaborative efforts from law enforcement agencies, recruiters, educational institutions and policymakers to devise robust mechanisms for conducting all types of exams with integrity and transparency. Exemplary action must be taken against the culprits in the UP exam case under the new law.

