Reaching out to Taliban

The Indian delegation’s visit to Afghanistan has demonstrated New Delhi’s eagerness to engage with the Taliban regime, which awaits international recognition even over nine months after it took charge of the war-torn country. The Afghan foreign ministry has termed the visit ‘a good beginning’ in ties between the two nations, even as India has tactfully shied away from calling it a step towards granting legitimacy to the new government. Nevertheless, India seems to have realised that the Taliban are not going anywhere and thus has initiated an outreach in the backdrop of the time-tested bonds that unite both countries.

What has provided New Delhi with a window of opportunity is the Taliban’s reluctance to toe Pakistan’s line. Islamabad was hoping to call the shots in Afghanistan after the militia seized control of Kabul on August 15, 2021, but things have not exactly panned out as per its script. The Taliban rulers are pressing the Shehbaz Sharif government to reach a peace agreement with the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. The latter, notorious for carrying out cross-border attacks on Pakistani soil, has become more assertive after the Afghan Taliban came to power. The churning in Af-Pak ties has spurred India to redouble efforts to help the regime tackle the growing economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Over the past year or so, India has extended liberal assistance to the Afghan people in the form of foodgrains, medicines and Covid-19 vaccines.

India has invested around $3 billion in over 500 projects in Afghanistan following the US invasion of 2001. These projects, spread across various provinces, pertain to the sectors of power, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education and agriculture. New Delhi cannot afford to fritter away the goodwill built over the past two decades. Reaching out to the Taliban reaffirms the country’s commitment to ensuring regional security and stability, even as the reported use of Afghan territory by Pakistan-based terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba has serious ramifications for India. A series of confidence-building measures can bolster India’s position as an important stakeholder in Afghanistan and force Pakistan to recalibrate its moves.