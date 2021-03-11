Actor Nakkuul Mehta is a doting father

Actor Nakkuul Mehta is married to his college sweetheart Jankee Paresh, and they have a son named Sufi. On May 8, as we marked Mother’s Day, Nakuul shared a beautiful picture with his son.
For the caption, Nakuul wrote, “Because fathers can be mothers too @babysufim #HappyMothersDay.” Soon after, fans showered their love in the comments’ section. Sufi recently turned one in February and Nakuul had shared an adorable video where Sufi is seen interacting with his mum, Jankee.
On the work front, Nakuul is a part of the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2.
