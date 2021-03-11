Akshay Kumar likens dowry to ‘extortion’, says not many films are made on the issue

His latest release ‘Raksha Bandhan’ addresses the issue of dowry

Akshay Kumar likens dowry to ‘extortion’, says not many films are made on the issue

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar with actresses Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur during promotion of their upcoming movie 'Raksha Bandhan' in Kolkata. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, August 10

Dowry is like "extortion" and the malpractice continues to plague India even today, said Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday.

It is in the "layers", the actor said referring to the deep-rooted social evil.

“We cannot disagree with the fact that dowry is very much there in India. It's in the layers. Some call it dowry, gift, 'sankalp'. It has different names.

“Some demand that they want to have the wedding on a large scale. I would call it extortion. The father, the brother, are not that capable, and yet they try to do as much as they can so that it (the wedding) happens," Kumar told reporters here.

The National Award winner was speaking at a promotional event of his latest release ‘Raksha Bandhan’, which addresses the issue of dowry.

Calling the Aanand L Rai directorial a "sensitive" film, Kumar said not many movies have been made on the subject.

"If the film works even on 5-10 per cent of people who watch it, I'll feel as if I have made the biggest film ever," he added.

‘Raksha Bandhan’ is set to be released in theatres on Thursday alongside ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, starring Aamir Khan.

The actor reiterated that the release of the two films on the same date is beneficial for the exhibition industry. 

"It is only good for the industry that both films do well. The industry needs it (more and more films to come out) today and in future as well.

"I see that the glass is half full, not half empty. There's no clash, no effect (at the box office). Both films should work and we support each other," he said.

Rai, who was also present at the event, said the story of the film took shape during the first lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Raksha Bandhan’ follows Raju (Kumar), a shop-owner who is struggling to get his four younger sisters married. It features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Kumar's on-screen sisters.

"Directors get ideas to make their films from the world around them. During the pandemic-induced lockdown, we had started spending a lot of time with our family members at home by default. I realised we had not given the time to our family, the time that they deserve," the filmmaker said.

With ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Rai said the aim was to bring back audiences to the cinema halls to watch a family entertainer.

"I also reflected on it as a maker that perhaps we have not given films where we could invite the entire family to the theatres. In the last few years, directors have changed the meaning of family films. We have also not let those films remain family entertainers any longer," he added.  

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. 

#Akshay Kumar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

2
J & K

3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

3
Chandigarh

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur enjoys colourful Teej fair at Mohali, video inside

4
Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

5
Nation

Gautam Adani to get 'Z' category security

6
Punjab

Petrol pump owner shot dead in Amritsar by assailants armed with 'silenced' guns

7
Nation

Comedian Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' following heart attack

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked at 7 Mile in Mandi

9
Punjab

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

10
Punjab

Gangster Happy Bhullar used crime money for gold: Police

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...

Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured

3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar’s brother

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother

Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Cities

View All

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Amritsar civic body launches awareness campaign on property tax rebate

Remembering the institute that came to the rescue of repatriated patients

Support slain Sikh political prisoner's family: Ramoowalia

3 snatchers held; 20 cell phones recovered

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Indian flag displayed at Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

Glitch in Himachal leaves most Chandigarh areas powerless

Illegal colonies in Panchkula district to be regularised

Panchkula: Teacher booked for assault

Chandigarh: Sector 7 nightclubs nightmare for area residents

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Delhi makes face masks mandatory in public places, Rs 500 fine for violators

The way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Delhi LG Saxena orders FIR against 9 retired, 2 serving DDA officials in 9-year-old financial misappropriation case

New Omicron sub-variant detected in majority of samples analysed: LNJP study

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Notice to 2 schools over 'encroachment' on park

6 yrs on, UID numbers for properties a distant dream

Transformer, pole shifted, rly underbridge work to start soon

GST officials raid three showrooms

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates’ licence scam in Ludhiana

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates' licence scam in Ludhiana

Couple withdraws Rs 3L from landlord's account in Ludhiana, arrested

Non-basmati rice sown on 96% area under paddy cultivation in Ludhiana district

Covid: 31 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Two nabbed for illegal LPG refilling in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Patiala MC's weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Dengue spreads tentacles in Patiala district, 6 more taken ill

Patiala: 'Jhola Mission' to reduce plastic use

MC survey to identify fire-prone places in Patiala

Cong holds march in Rajpura to mark 75 years of freedom