Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut… Bollywood is celebrating Mother’s Day and how!

Celebrities pour Mother’s Day wishes to express their love for the most important woman in their lives

Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut… Bollywood is celebrating Mother’s Day and how!

Photos shared by Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to wish their moms on Mother's Day. Instagram/aliaabhatt, faroutakhtar, saraalikhan95,janhvikapoor

Gurnaaz Kaur

Chandigarh, May 8

Mothers should be celebrated today, everyday! But on this special day dedicated to honour the maternal bond, celebrities made sure to pour out love for their moms with some throwback images and love-filled messages. No doubt then, that social media is a sight to relish.

Alia Bhatt began her day with sharing a glamorous picture with both her mothers- Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor. The three women dressed to a T seem to be enjoying a party together. Some fans speculate it’s a picture from Alia-Ranbir’s pre-wedding ceremonies. While Soni and Neetu are twinning in black, in the centre is Alia wearing a shimmery silver dress. Neetu’s son-in-law Bharat Sahni can also be spotted in the background, smiling to the camera, photo-bombing. Alia wished her moms with these words, “My beautiful beautiful mothers Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!"

There is a cute photo that Sidharth Malhotra posted on his Instagram page that has him hugging his mother who is enjoying a bunny filter. The actor says, “Me with the Most natural poser in the family, Happy Mother’s day Ma. Thank u for everything, love you.”

Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback photo with her mother and sister. All three women dressed in red, it looks like a picture from those innocent days in the hills. The actress wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all.”

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

Sara Ali Khan, who has often shared that her mom is her best friend, posts regular photos with former actress Amrita Singh. From being travel buddies, to exploring new dishes and being around Sara during her outdoor, late-night shoots, Amrita makes sure to keep her daughter secure. On this special day, Sara wishes her mother with a photo dump and these cute words, “Happy Mother’s Day Mummy. Loved you since I was in your tummy. P.S I love the fact that you’ve visited every set of mine. To make you proud is why I try to shine.”

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar also wished his mother Honey Irani. In a beautiful shot from his wedding celebrations, he is posing next to his mother. Their eyes shine with love and the way Farhan is holding her arm reflects his respect for Irani. Keeping it short and sweet, Farhan wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day,” and tagged his mom.

Just in one frame, Madhuri Dixit gave us a glimpse of all the strong women in her life. She dropped a photo with her mother and two elder sisters. In the caption, the actress wrote, “All that I am, all that I will ever be, it’ll be all your reflection Aai. Happy Mothers Day.”

Every so often, late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor voice their love for their mother. They couldn’t have missed this day to tell the world how much their mom means to them, ‘even in her absence’. So, with a throwback photo that has Sridevi holding Janhvi Kapoor (we assume since she shared the photo) in her arms, the star kid wrote “Even in your absence, I feel your love everyday. Even in your absence, you’re the best mother in the world. love u.”

Karan Johar also shared a collage of two adorable pictures. In one, he is hugging his mother-filmmaker Hiroo Johar, and the second one has Hiroo in a group hug with Karan and his two children Yash and Roohi. Karan wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all….. “ followed by hashtag blessedwiththebest.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Telegu actor Ram Charan created a video with several pictures that has his mother Surekha, father Chirnajeevi and wife Upasana Kamineni.” There is also a shot where Surekha is feeding their pet dog. Expressing his love for mommy dearest, Ram Charan captioned it, “Love you maa!! Happiest Mother’s Day to all.”

On the occasion of Mother’s day, Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s elder son, Karan Deol dropped a message for his mother. Karan has been quite vocal about his relationship with father Sunny Deol, but not many know that he is very close to his mom. Two pictures, one from his childhood and another that has his brother and mother along with him, Karan wrote, “#HappyMothersDay Mom, I know being a mother isn't the easiest but you rock it with just being yourself! Love you #Mom.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Haryana

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

3
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

4
Himachal

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Assembly gate in Dharamsala

5
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

6
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Comment Military matters

The 'Prince of Gocchi', in Jhajjar

8
Nation

CBI raids Amargarh AAP MLA over Rs 40 cr loan 'fraud'; Rs 16L, papers seized

9
Haryana

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

10
Patiala

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Don't Miss

View All
Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Top News

Two arrested with IED packed with 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village, possible terror attack foiled

Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

Development comes three days after four people were arrested...

SFJ’s Gurpatwant Pannun booked in case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

SFJ’s Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

Himachal borders sealed | Police add Section 13 of Unlawful ...

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Cyclone Asani to intensify into severe cyclone; unlikely to make landfall

It will intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over ...

Value of vote of MPs likely to go down to 700 from 708 in July presidential elections

Value of vote of MPs likely to go down to 700 from 708 in July presidential elections

Due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Ka...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Inderbir Singh Nijjar elected as head of Chief Khalsa Diwan

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Plan to conserve rare, endangered bird species in Delhi-NCR

Plan to conserve rare, endangered bird species in Delhi-NCR

BJYM leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga not new to controversy

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Revising timings, restricting outdoor activities: NCR schools take steps as mercury soars

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA