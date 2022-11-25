Film: Bhediya (Hindi)
Producers: Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan
Director: Amar Kaushik
Set in Arunachal, the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer revolves around Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a mythical wolf and transforms into the creature himself. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to find answers, twists, turns and laughs ensue. Bhediya is a complete family entertainer.
Releasing today at cinemas in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D.
Film: Bodies Bodies Bodies (English)
Producers: David Hinojosa, Ali Herting
Director: Halina Reijn
The film features Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace and Pete Davidson. This is for those who like horror films. Releasing today.
Film: Nishana (Punjabi)
Producer: D P Singh Arshi
Director: Sukhminder Dhanjal
Nishana stars Saanvi Dhiman and Kulwinder Billa. Ekktaa BP Singh plays a pivotal role along with Vijay Tandon, Guggu Gill, Vikramjeet Virk, Gurmeet Sajan, Rana Jung Bahadur and Gopi Bhalla. This action-thriller is all set to hit the theatres today.
Film: Strange World (English)
Producer: Roy Conli
Director: Don Hall
Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.
The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu.
—Dharam Pal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Internet suspended for 48 hours after youth is shot dead in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Superintendent of Police Aadarsh Siddhu says two accused hav...
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...