Film: Bhediya (Hindi)

Producers: Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan

Director: Amar Kaushik

Set in Arunachal, the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer revolves around Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a mythical wolf and transforms into the creature himself. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to find answers, twists, turns and laughs ensue. Bhediya is a complete family entertainer.

Releasing today at cinemas in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D.

Film: Bodies Bodies Bodies (English)

Producers: David Hinojosa, Ali Herting

Director: Halina Reijn

The film features Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace and Pete Davidson. This is for those who like horror films. Releasing today.

Film: Nishana (Punjabi)

Producer: D P Singh Arshi

Director: Sukhminder Dhanjal

Nishana stars Saanvi Dhiman and Kulwinder Billa. Ekktaa BP Singh plays a pivotal role along with Vijay Tandon, Guggu Gill, Vikramjeet Virk, Gurmeet Sajan, Rana Jung Bahadur and Gopi Bhalla. This action-thriller is all set to hit the theatres today.

Film: Strange World (English)

Producer: Roy Conli

Director: Don Hall

Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu.

—Dharam Pal