BTS scoop of Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal’s ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’: Watch

Chandigarh, August 29

Netflix on Monday announced its upcoming suspense thriller ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ and revealed an intriguing behind-the-scenes scoop that gives the viewers a glimpse of what went behind the making of the film. The cast and creators of the film announced the premiere of their film and spoke about how this film came about.

At Netflix’s Films’ Day producer, Dinesh Vijan shared, “Yami and Sunny both have been exceptional in their last respective releases. To cast them together and bring this film to life has been an absolute delight. Maddock’s past association with Netflix for ‘Mimi’ and ‘Dasvi’ has been very successful and now we’re looking forward to releasing ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ on their platform and have a global audience for the film leveraging their reach.”

Producer Amar Kaushik shared, “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a very special film for me as it is my first as a producer with Maddock Films. Dinoo and I both loved the script when we heard it for the first time itself. We’re looking forward to associating with Netflix and are eager to present it to audiences around the world."

While talking about the film, director Ajay Singh shared, “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga traces the story of a heist that goes wrong when a plane gets hijacked, and the series of events that follows. It has been a great experience working with Maddock on this film and I am elated to collaborate with Netflix and present the film to an audience across the globe.”

The suspense thriller is produced by Maddock Films, Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kashik, helmed by Ajay Singh and stars Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal.

