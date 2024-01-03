Dunki hits Rs 400 cr mark world-wide

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki has crossed Rs 400 crore mark in gross worldwide collection, the makers said on Tuesday. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release on December 21.
Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind Dunki, shared the the movie has grossed Rs 400.40 crore in globally. “Our banda and his ullu de patthe are reaching new heights at the Box Office with your endless love,” the production banner posted on Instagram. Dunki, based on an illegal immigration technique ‘donkey flight’, also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The film is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.
