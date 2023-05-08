For Ayushmann Khurrana 'it's most special' that Panjab University in Chandigarh will honour him

ANI

Mumbai, May 8

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be travelling to his hometown Chandigarh and that too for a special reason.

The 'Bala' star will be felicitated by his alma mater, Panjab University, in the coming days.

Speaking about it, Ayushmann said, "There have been validations in the past from the TIME magazine, Forbes and also the prestigious National Award, but it's most special when your alma mater acknowledges your achievements!"

He added. "While studying at Panjab University, I was astonished to learn about so many seniors who had become national icons and made the state and country proud. It was a great honour for me to have studied at this prestigious institution, mentored by brilliant teachers. I was guided, shaped, and empowered to take on the world on my own terms by this institution that set the foundation stone for who I'm today. I had secretly wished then that I would try and emulate the feat of my seniors and make my alma mater proud one day."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Dream Girl 2, the sequel to his blockbuster Dream Girl. It will be out on August 25. Earlier it was supposed to be released in July.

In 'Dream Girl 2', Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday.

