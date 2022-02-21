Here’s a glimpse from new parents Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ ‘favourite kind of Sunday’

Chandigarh, February 21
In January, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. The otherwise frequent social media users, Priyanka and Nick are hardly active on the platforms. They seem to have dedicated all their time to parenthood. So, when the two of them can sneak out some time to themselves, it is an occasion to share with their fans. Just like this Sunday, when Priyanka and Nick took a break from their parenting duties to enjoy each other’s company.
Priyanka on Monday gave a sneak-peek to their ‘favourite Sunday’. The actress shared a picture in which she is holding Nick Jonas’ hand. On the photo she wrote, “My favourite kind of Sunday.”
It was last month when Priyanka and Nick shared a note announcing that the two have embraced parenthood. The note read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”
Here's the note from the family:
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the franchise. She played the role of Sati in the Keanu Reeves starrer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent
All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...