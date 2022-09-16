Hrithik, Saif-starrer Vikram Vedha to get 100-country release

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming movie Vikram Vedha is releasing worldwide in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest openings for a Bollywood film. Besides India, the film is releasing in territories where Bollywood films normally release, including North America, UK, the Middle East and Australia and New Zealand, on September 30. Vikram Vedha is opening across 22 countries in Europe and 27 countries in Africa and Latin America, including Japan, Russia, Panama and Peru, all non-traditional territories for Bollywood.

—IANS