Indian Idol –13 to celebrate veteran heroines Poonam Dhillon and Zeenat Aman

Indian Idol – Season 13 will be hosting evergreen Bollywood veterans, Zeenat Aman and Poonam Dhillon this weekend.

The weekend episodes will surely make the mausam musicana, as the Top 10 contestants are ready to bring out their best singing talents forward.

Poonam Dhillon will be seen recreating the iconic song Dum Maro Dum from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, which was picturised originally on her co-guest Zeenat Aman. Zeenat will also reciprocate the tribute by performing the song Tu, Tu Hai Wahi from the movie Ye Vaada Raha that had Poonam Dhillon in the lead. Not only this, but Zeenat will be seen setting the stage on fire by dancing to the song Hum Dono Do Premi with contestant Shivam Singh.