It's Mira Rajput's 'day to be grateful' and she does it by playing 'Deva Deva' on piano in her new home

Mumbai, January 21

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a video of her playing the song 'Deva Deva' from the film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a reel in which she can be seen playing the song at her new home.

She wrote: "day to be grateful" along with a sun emoji in her caption for the video.

Check it out:

Mira and Shahid, who recently moved out from their Juhu residence to their new duplex house in Worli, got married in 2015. The two welcomed their first born, a daughter named Misha in 2016, and son in 2018.

'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva', is an adventure fantasy starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The film tells the tale of a young man on the brink of falling in love, gets his world turned upside down when he discovers he has the power to control fire and a connection to a secret society of guardians.

IANS

