Kajol & Revathy’s ‘Salaam Venky’ shoot begins

Chandigarh, February 11

Kajol has recovered from Covid-19 and is already back in action. How do we know it? Well, the actress has begun the shoot with actor-turned-director Revathy’s for ‘Salaam Venky’. It’s like two powerhouses coming together.

On Friday, the actress shared pictures of the muhurat shot with the team. The actress wrote, “Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of#SalaamVenkywith you.”

While Kajol will play the lead role, Revathy will don the director’s hat.

The details of the film are under wraps yet but the film is inspired by an unbelievably true story and real characters. ‘Salaam Venky’ will have Kajol and Revathy showcase a tale of a praiseworthy mother, who battled the most difficult circumstances.

The film is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agarwal and Varsha Kukreja.The team has begun shooting for the first schedule.

