Kangana Ranaut can't keep calm as 'Lock Upp' gets 100 million views

Mumbai, March 19
Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut is elated with the response being received by the fearless reality show 'Lock Upp', which has got 100 million views in just 19 days.
Kangana said: "100MN views in 19 days is just incredible and I am overwhelmed with the love and affection that 'Lock Upp' is receiving from the viewers. This proves that the concept of the show is unique and highly entertaining."
Take a look at the post:

"The views on the show are proof that Ekta Kapoor's vision has once again hit bullseye, and that along with the huge reach that MX Player reveals that together, they know the audience pulse better than anyone else on OTT. 'Lock Upp' is only going to get bigger and more fearless from this point on," she added.
'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.
IANS
