Kapil Sharma says 'Archana Puran is a shark..Navjot Sidhu naam ki ek machhali ko woh kha gayi', discloses Shark Tank Peyush firm's net worth is Rs 37,500 crore

Shark Tank gets ‘pareshaan’ tells Kapil Sharma ‘Thodi kam bata diya’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 27

As always, the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma comedy show will be a fun blend of the comedian with Shark Tanks of India.

He welcomed the ‘sharks’ on his show for an upcoming episode, a small promo of which has been shared by @sonytvofficial on their Instagram page where the video begins with Kapil introducing Peyush to the audience, along with the other ‘sharks’ - Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth).

While speaking of Archana Puran Singh in the saw, he said that the co-host is also a shark ”Navjot naam ki ek machhali ko woh kha gayi,” and everyone burst into a laughter.

Kapil disclosed that he made a list about the valuation of the entrepreneurs' respective businesses before their arrival. Talking about Peyush, Kapil says his company's net worth is Rs37,500 crore. Joking about the huge sum, Aman Gupta tells Kapil: “Yeh thoda pareshan hai. Aapne iski net worth thodi kam bata di (Peyush is a little worried because you have quoted his less net worth.)"

To which Kapil replies: “Ye aapko kam lag rahi hai? Hum langot pehen ke himachal chale jaye (This seems less to you, should I retire to the hills)?" Kapil's reaction cracked up Peyush and the others on the show.

The promo also reveals Kiku Sharda hilariously asking Peyush for cash in exchange for a Lenskart voucher. Peyush then offers Kiku his own glasses. After Kiku wears them, Kapil jokes “a chimpanzee with an MBA degree.”

Kapil Sharma recently welcomed the business honchos who feature on Shark Tank India as ‘sharks’. He revealed Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal's net worth, prompting a funny reaction from Aman Gupta.

Kapil Sharma recently welcomed the ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India on his show for an upcoming episode. A promo of The Kapil Sharma Show reveals that Kapil had a hilarious encounter with Peyush Bansal, the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.

The video begins with Kapil introducing Peyush to the audience, along with the other ‘sharks’ - Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth).

Kapil reveals he prepared a list about the valuation of the entrepreneurs' respective businesses before their arrival. Talking about Peyush, Kapil says his company's net worth is Rs37,500 crore. Joking about the overwhelming sum, Aman Gupta tells Kapil: “Yeh thoda pareshan hai. Aapne iski net worth thodi kam bata di (Peyush is a little worried because you have quoted his less net worth.)"

