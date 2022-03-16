Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film

The untitled murder mystery is based on 2005 Japanese bestseller 'The Devotion of Suspect X'

PTI

Mumbai, March 16

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to make her streaming debut with a Netflix film, to be directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The untitled murder mystery is based on 2005 Japanese bestseller "The Devotion of Suspect X" and will also feature actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Ghosh, known for directing thrillers like Vidya Balan-starrer "Kahaani" and Taapsee Pannu's "Badla", said he is excited to adapt the acclaimed Keigo Higashino novel for the film.

"'Devotion' is probably the best love story I've ever read and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honour. Plus, I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay! What more can one ask for", the director said in a statement.

Kareena, who was last seen on the big screen in 2020 movie "Angrezi Medium", called the project the beginning of an ‘electrifying’ journey.

"It's one that has all the right ingredients... a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I'm really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay”, said the actress.

"It's the beginning of an electrifying  journey and I can't wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life", the 41-year-old actor said.

The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures.

Ghosh will serve as a producer along with Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Ghosh and Thomas Kim.

“Kareena has always been a star performer across every one of her roles regardless of the format, shade or genre. Her digital debut is going to be an exciting project for us all”, said Ghosh.

"And of course, Jaideep and Vijay are spectacular actors and will definitely bring their own skill set to the table. We are excited to collaborate with Netflix for this project. The storyline of the book is gripping and we are looking forward to the film adaptation to go on floors", the producers said.

Pratiksha Rao, Director- Films and Licensing, Netflix India, said thrillers are an integral part of the streamer's Indian film slate.

"We can't wait to bring to our members our adaptation of the bestseller, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. This film brings together an incredible cast known for defining performances, led by Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with a phenomenal creative and production team", Rao added.

