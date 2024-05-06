Madonna makes history by drawing 1.6 million people in Rio

ANI

Madonna wrapped up her tour with a free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, drawing an estimated 1.6 million fans, according to a report.

The concert marked the conclusion of her retrospective tour, celebrating her four decades in pop music, which she has been touring globally since October last year.

Madonna kicked off the show with her 1998 hit Nothing Really Matters and delighted fans with performances of her classic hits like Like a Virgin, Hung Up, and Like a Prayer. Brazilian artistes Anitta and Pabllo Vittar also joined her on stage for special appearances.