 Manoj Bajpayee on taking vodka shots before every scene, 'Bewakoofo, jo main mehnat kar raha hu woh tumhe dikhayi nahi de raha hai : The Tribune India

Manoj Bajpayee on taking vodka shots before every scene, 'Bewakoofo, jo main mehnat kar raha hu woh tumhe dikhayi nahi de raha hai

Manoj Bajpayee says one time someone take swigs of homeopathic medicine straight from the bottle, so the rumour began

Manoj Bajpayee on taking vodka shots before every scene, 'Bewakoofo, jo main mehnat kar raha hu woh tumhe dikhayi nahi de raha hai

Manoj Bajpayee will soon begin work on 'The Family Man 3'. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 20

Manoj Bajpayee has given stellar performances both on the big screen and OTT. The actor is known for his versatality. However, there were rumours the secret to Manoj's powerpacked performance is vodka shots. There have been reports that the actor takes vodka shots before filming his scenes.

During a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Bajpayee finally revealed that he takes swigs of a homoeopathic medicine directly from the bottle, which has led some to believe that he is drinking vodka shots as part of his pre-shoot preparation.

Manoj said, “Once I was shooting for a film so a junior girl asked me, ‘Sir what is it that you drink?’ I told her, ‘Yaar dawayi hai ye (this is medicine).’ She then told me, ‘In our gang of actors, there is a myth that you do vodka shots before performing any scene!’ I said, ‘Bewakoofo, jo main mehnat kar raha hu woh tumhe dikhayi nahi de raha hai! Tumne homeopathy medicine ko vodka shots bana diya, acting ka raaz woh kaise ho sakta hai (You can't see my hard work! You made homeopathy medicine vodka shots, how can that be the secret of acting).”

His latest post about 'Gulmohar':

In the same interview, he also discussed about his widely praised movie'Gali Guleiyan' (2017) and confessed that, despite receiving international prizes, the movie went completely ignored at home. “There was no nomination; I only received international awards," he revealed.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee's much-loved crime thriller franchise 'The Family Man', directed by Raj and DK, will soon return to the OTT platform with the third season. Manoj has previously stated that he did not receive the amount of money that he should have received for 'The Family Man'.

His performances in recently released films, ‘Gulmohar’ with actress Sharmila Tagore and 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' have also won appreciation from all corners.

#manoj bajpayee

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone while dancing at Karan Deol's reception party

2
Delhi

Gurugram: Woman dies by suicide by jumping from fourth floor of Ambience Mall

3
Punjab

Punjab govt to bring bill to bar Governor from holding Chancellor's post in state universities

4
Punjab

Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple

5
Punjab

Bill to remove Governor as Chancellor of Punjab's universities likely

6
Nation

Youth asks group to leave Ganga Ghat in Haridwar for being non-Hindu; police begins probe

7
Trending

'Send them all to India': Pakistani students get disciplinary notice for celebrating Holi in university

8
Haryana

No corporate keen on having liquor licence in Gurugram

9
Trending

Watch: Noida restaurant staffers, customers come to blows over Rs 970 service charge; 5 arrested

10
Nation

This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed

Don't Miss

View All
Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

Top News

Punjab CM presents Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Assembly

Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple

SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali opposes the Bill

Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed to remove governor as chancellor of state universities tabled in Punjab Assembly

Punjab Assembly passes Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at removing governor as chancellor of state universities

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says if they cannot appoint V-C...

Central team to be deployed in UP, Bihar to aid them in public health response measures for heat-related illnesses

Central team to be deployed in UP, Bihar to aid them in public health response measures for heat-related illnesses

This was directed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya...

It will be opportunity to enrich depth, diversity of our partnership: PM Modi says as he leaves for US

PM Modi leaves for US, says 'together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges'

Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...

Negative word of mouth leads to collapse of Adipurush?

Did negative word of mouth lead to collapse of Adipurush?

Did Adipurush put BJP on a back foot, who is Manoj Muntashir...


Cities

View All

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

Knotty Affair: Dangling wires lend unkempt look to hotels & restaurants in Amritsar

Pathetic Parks: Indoor stadium threatens to ruin beauty of Sakatri Bagh parks in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

JEE-Advanced 2023: Self-study key to success for successful candidates

Strong winds, rain lash city

Strong winds, rain lash Chandigarh

51 of 170 banned travel firms on MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney's list from Mohali

Delhi BJP leader murder: 2 members of Nandu gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

28 immigration agents 'active' in Chandigarh, police to run background check on them

Chandigarh halts registration of diesel buses till Sept

Arvind Kejriwal proposes Delhi cabinet meeting with L-G over spurt in crimes

Arvind Kejriwal proposes Delhi cabinet meeting with L-G over spurt in crimes

How did Kejriwal get bungalow for which he is not eligible, BJP asks Delhi govt

Delhi BJP leader murder: 2 members of Nandu gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s house renovation: Notice to 7 PWD officials over fund misuse

2 held for student’s murder

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM's yogshala in Jalandhar

Paddy sowing starts in Kapurthala

Activist who took on Amazon on state panel for disabilities

CM kicks off development works worth Rs 30 cr

Farmers protest at MLA’s house

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana civic body razes encroachments

Shots fired as diversion of irrigation water turns ugly

Segregate wet, dry waste, Ludhiana residents told

Man booked for selling property using fake power of attorney

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

Outfit protests, seeks one-third of panchayat land for Dalit families

Body found near Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop

Farmers stage protest over MSP