Manoj Bajpayee on taking vodka shots before every scene, 'Bewakoofo, jo main mehnat kar raha hu woh tumhe dikhayi nahi de raha hai

Manoj Bajpayee has given stellar performances both on the big screen and OTT. The actor is known for his versatality. However, there were rumours the secret to Manoj's powerpacked performance is vodka shots. There have been reports that the actor takes vodka shots before filming his scenes.

During a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Bajpayee finally revealed that he takes swigs of a homoeopathic medicine directly from the bottle, which has led some to believe that he is drinking vodka shots as part of his pre-shoot preparation.

Manoj said, “Once I was shooting for a film so a junior girl asked me, ‘Sir what is it that you drink?’ I told her, ‘Yaar dawayi hai ye (this is medicine).’ She then told me, ‘In our gang of actors, there is a myth that you do vodka shots before performing any scene!’ I said, ‘Bewakoofo, jo main mehnat kar raha hu woh tumhe dikhayi nahi de raha hai! Tumne homeopathy medicine ko vodka shots bana diya, acting ka raaz woh kaise ho sakta hai (You can't see my hard work! You made homeopathy medicine vodka shots, how can that be the secret of acting).”

In the same interview, he also discussed about his widely praised movie'Gali Guleiyan' (2017) and confessed that, despite receiving international prizes, the movie went completely ignored at home. “There was no nomination; I only received international awards," he revealed.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee's much-loved crime thriller franchise 'The Family Man', directed by Raj and DK, will soon return to the OTT platform with the third season. Manoj has previously stated that he did not receive the amount of money that he should have received for 'The Family Man'.

His performances in recently released films, ‘Gulmohar’ with actress Sharmila Tagore and 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' have also won appreciation from all corners.

