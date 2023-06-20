Manoj Bajpayee on taking vodka shots before every scene, 'Bewakoofo, jo main mehnat kar raha hu woh tumhe dikhayi nahi de raha hai

Chandigarh, June 20
Manoj Bajpayee has given stellar performances both on the big screen and OTT. The actor is known for his versatality. However, there were rumours the secret to Manoj's powerpacked performance is vodka shots. There have been reports that the actor takes vodka shots before filming his scenes.
During a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Bajpayee finally revealed that he takes swigs of a homoeopathic medicine directly from the bottle, which has led some to believe that he is drinking vodka shots as part of his pre-shoot preparation.
Manoj said, “Once I was shooting for a film so a junior girl asked me, ‘Sir what is it that you drink?’ I told her, ‘Yaar dawayi hai ye (this is medicine).’ She then told me, ‘In our gang of actors, there is a myth that you do vodka shots before performing any scene!’ I said, ‘Bewakoofo, jo main mehnat kar raha hu woh tumhe dikhayi nahi de raha hai! Tumne homeopathy medicine ko vodka shots bana diya, acting ka raaz woh kaise ho sakta hai (You can't see my hard work! You made homeopathy medicine vodka shots, how can that be the secret of acting).”
His latest post about 'Gulmohar':
View this post on Instagram
In the same interview, he also discussed about his widely praised movie'Gali Guleiyan' (2017) and confessed that, despite receiving international prizes, the movie went completely ignored at home. “There was no nomination; I only received international awards," he revealed.
On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee's much-loved crime thriller franchise 'The Family Man', directed by Raj and DK, will soon return to the OTT platform with the third season. Manoj has previously stated that he did not receive the amount of money that he should have received for 'The Family Man'.
His performances in recently released films, ‘Gulmohar’ with actress Sharmila Tagore and 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' have also won appreciation from all corners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple
SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali opposes the Bill
Punjab Assembly passes Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at removing governor as chancellor of state universities
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says if they cannot appoint V-C...
Central team to be deployed in UP, Bihar to aid them in public health response measures for heat-related illnesses
This was directed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya...
PM Modi leaves for US, says 'together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges'
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Did negative word of mouth lead to collapse of Adipurush?
Did Adipurush put BJP on a back foot, who is Manoj Muntashir...