Manoj Bajpayee says 'it's a rarest of rare cases' as he wraps untitled courtroom drama

ANI
Mumbai, December 4
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, on Sunday, finished the shooting of his upcoming untitled courtroom drama film.
Taking to Instagram, Manoj shared a video, which he captioned, "And it's a wrap." In the video, the actor received a standing ovation from the cast and crew while filming the closing scene which was an intense courtroom sequence, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the film's wrap.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
After completing the Jodhpur schedule, the untitled movie was shot in a start-to-finish format in Mumbai. Earlier today, the Manoj Bajpayee starrer wrapped its filming and is expected to release in 2023.
The film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like 'Aspirants', 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd', 'Flames', etc.
Speaking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee earlier said, "When Vinod Bhanushali & Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthral and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shooting today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time." Manoj was recently seen in the song 'Kudi Meri' alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali which gathered decent responses from the audience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in
National capital's 24-hour average air quality index recorde...
Delhi MCD poll: Voting concludes for 250 municipal wards; 45 per cent voter turnout recorded till 4 pm
The counting of votes will take place on December 7
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls
Spent around 45 minutes with his mother before leaving for t...
4-day G20 Sherpa meet begins in Udaipur; to discuss tech transformation, green development
Will provide India an opportunity to outline its broad prior...
The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid
In his speech at IFFI-2022, Lapid had said he was ‘disturbed...