Pakistani actress calls Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘fat’, creates furore as she says husbands who taunt wives are…

By calling Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘fat’, Pakistani actress Hira Mani has created a furore on social media.

Hira Mani is said to have lost 10 kgs in three months and gives the credit to her husband’s “taunts”.

She said that her weight loss journey started after the constant motivation and sometimes, taunting by her husband.

Hira also said that when she saw herself on TV before the weight loss, she thought to herself, "Who is this aunty, so big?" She said her husband made her lose weight of 10 kgs in three months by making her run everyday.

The couple made an appearance on Aik Din Geo Kay Saath's Eid special on May 3. When the conversation shifted to maintaining their physique, Hira talked about how her husband has played a big role in her shedding some pounds, reports dawn.com.

"He taunts me so much, he says 'Look at Katrina [Kaif], look at Kareena [Kapoor]' — now Kareena's fat, though — 'Look at Deepika [Padukone]'. I say that I'm not Deepika, I have two kids but he taunts me. I think husbands who taunt their wives are right, women end up losing weight," she said, thanking her husband.

Mani did not hold back from sharing his side of the story and revealed that his wife has started taunting him these days to get a hair transplant, comparing him with the likes of Bollywood actors, Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor. The couple then moved the conversation to the normalisation of plastic surgery in the industry, the Kashf actor saying she'll get her face done in about 10 years.