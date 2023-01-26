Paris Hilton is now mom to a baby boy

Beyonce's jewellery for her private show in Dubai was reportedly worth $7.5 million around a third of her rumoured $24 million pay cheque for the invitation-only gig. The singer made a comeback to the stage for her first concert in nearly five years at her invitation-only show to make the opening of the new Atlantis The Royal hotel in the UAE city. It included enormous diamond chandelier earrings and a 30-carat yellow diamond ring among others.—IANS