Priyanka Dhavale to wear Rs 25-lakh lehenga for ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’

If there’s one thing that avid viewers of Shemroo Umang’s show Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho have been eagerly waiting for, it is the wedding sequence. Yes! Fans of the show are yearning to see Kavya Sharma (Priyanka Dhavale) dress up as a dulhan in the upcoming episodes. While the twists and turns of this highly anticipated wedding sequence are still under wraps, the latest scoop from the sets will definitely raise viewers’ curiosity. Well, it’s the reel-life bride-to-be Priyanka Dhavale aka Kavya’s wedding lehenga.

According to sources from Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho, the young actress is all set to wear a designer bridal lehenga worth Rs 25 lakh. It is a traditional, heavily embroidered lehenga with a matching dupatta. Priyanka for the first time will be dressing up as a dulhan on screen, and by the description of her outfit, it seems she’s going to look ravishing!