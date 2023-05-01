Raveena Tandon 'channelises her inner Madhuri Dixit' as she grooves to 'Ek do teen', latter reacts

ANI

Mumbai, May 1

Actor Raveena Tandon channelled inner her Madhuri Dixit and grooved on the iconic song 'Ek Do Teen' and wished her fans a belated International Dance Day.

Raveena took to Instagram and flaunted her dance move on shoot sets.

In the video, can be seen doing hook steps of Madhuri's song 'Ek Do Teen' and enjoying every beat of it.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Masti on the sets while we Shoot !Channelling my inner Madhuri on a belated international world dance day! The queen of all that no one can match! @madhuridixitnene. I love you."

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

As soon as the video was dropped, netizens and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Madhuri Dixit commented, "OMG! Just saw this. How fabulous are you. Loved the dancing and you." One of the users wrote, "Wo dancing queen hai tho ab bhi tho mast mast girl ho." The song 'Ek Do Teen' from Madhuri's starrer 'Tezaab' is a much-loved song from the film. Crooned by Alka Yagnik, the song was choreographed by late choreographer Saroj Khan. The song was later remade for 'Baaghi 2', with Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the work front, Raveena will be seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in his kitty.

#madhuri dixit #raveena tandon