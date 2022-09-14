Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to have their pre-wedding celebrations at this 110-year old iconic destination

Chandigarh, September 14
Bollywood is hearing up for yet another big wedding as actors— Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha— are reportedly planning to get hitched in October this year. They were supposed to tie the knot last year but the event got postponed in the backdrop of Covid.
Before the big day in October, the duo will have their pre-wedding celebrations at the iconic 110-year old Delhi Gymkhana Club.
Delhi Gymkhana Club is an exclusive and one of India’s oldest clubs which was established in 1913. It is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for a membership.
The couple will have their wedding festivities begin by end of this month and will conclude in Mumbai in first week of October.
