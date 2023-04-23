Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 23

It's not news that Shah Rukh Khan is called the best host by his industry friends. This time around, a model named Navpreet Kaur got luck as King Khan and family invited her to their home Mannat. From a meal together to taking selfie with the superstar, Navpreet lived her dream on Saturday evening.

Overwhelmed by Shah Rukh Khan's warmth and hospitality, she shared her experience on Instagram.

Describing her meeting with SRK and his family, Navpreet revealed that the Bollywood superstar baked a pizza for her and even escorted her to the gate to see her off.

Navpreet also shared pictures from her meeting, which included a selfie with the superstar and an autograph by his youngest son AbRam Khan.

Navpreet wrote, "I promised myself I'll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because 'kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain'. All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn't want to freak out in front of him. When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family and Pooja was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom."

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was also present on the occasion.

Take a look at the post:

Navpreet called Shah Rukh Khan 'an unbelievably warm host'. She added, "He got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host, escorted me to the washroom door. At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement."

On her experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and his youngest son AbRam, she said, "Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend, although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry-young-man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I'm still refusing to believe that it wasn't a dream."

She concluded, "After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn't waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him. Smart guy." Miracles do happen.

