Shefali Shah says revolution is coming about in film industry

IANS
Mumbai, February 2
Actress Shefali Shah, who's known for her work in films like 'Satya', 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and the most recent 'Human', feels that the film industry should be more open to experimentation and making brave choices. She gives major credit to OTT for pushing the artists to tell the stories that they want to.
Sharing her thoughts, she said, "The film industry deserves a revolution with regards to experimentation and exploration and that revolution is coming about with the rise of OTT. People are now working on subjects that may not fall in the bracket of box office commercials. The way of filmmaking is changing, performances are changing and thank God for it."
Commenting on how OTT has been instrumental in the paradigm shift, she added, "It has opened up a completely new horizon for not just actors but for all creative people. Today, you can tell the kind of stories that you wish to tell. The work is reaching across the globe so your competition suddenly becomes one with global content creators."
