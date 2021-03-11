Shehnaaz Gill says she's over her crush for Kartik Aaryan and does not want to be called 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' anymore

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 18

Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill has said she now prefers to be called "Shehnaaz from India".

She said, "I don't want to be Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. I just want to be Shehnaaz Gill from India." The title 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' was coined by Shehnaaz on 'Bigg Boss 13'. Earlier, she had said the title suits Katrina more as she married Vicky Kaushal.

She said that the title was a ‘mistake’ and that she would just like to be known as Shehnaaz Gill.

During a Rapid Fire round with Bollywood Bubble, Shehnaaz said that she’s over her crush for Kartik Aaryan, and instead just has enormous respect for him.

She said: “Aap kaam karo, aap life mein bahut successful ho jao, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, 5 and 6 karo (You just keep working, and act in all the sequels to Bhool Bhulaiyaa).”

When asked about her reaction on meeting several stars, one of which was Katrina Kaif. Shehnaaz answered, “How’s Vicky Kaushal?”

On being called ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’, Shehnaaz Gill said, “I don’t want to be Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar do. I just want to be Shehnaaz Gill from India.”

Earlier this year, in the Boring Day making video shared by Yashraj Mukhate, Shehnaaz had said that the title of ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ should go to Katrina Kaif now that she is married to Vicky Kaushal, a Punjabi.

Gill said that her favourite Bollywood couple were Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

#katrina kaif #shehnaaz gill